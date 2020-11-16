Q3 2020 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Lee -



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Jason Lee from the IR office. Today, we are slightly going to change the way that we proceed. I will be giving the presentation. After which, we will have the Q&A session. During the Q&A session, myself and also the CFO, Mr. Yoon Jae-Soo, will participate to answer your questions. And with that, let me begin my presentation on the third quarter.



Third quarter sales totaled KRW 585.2 billion, representing an increase of 47% Y-o-Y and 9% Q-o-Q. Lineage M recorded an unprecedented rebound in revenue, while PC-based Lineage I and Guild Wars 2 also outperformed expectations, driving the performance this quarter.



Operating profit posted KRW 217.7 billion, a jump of 69% Y-o-Y and 4% Q-o-Q, reflecting the performance of the top line. Pretax income was KRW 212.2 billion, and net income was KRW 152.5 billion. For your information, the third quarter YTD sales is KRW 1.8548 trillion, and operating profit is KRW 668.1 billion, which means the sales up to the third quarter of this year significantly surpassed the full year sales of last year.



