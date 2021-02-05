Q4 2020 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jason Lee -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at Ncsoft. I would first like to thank everyone for taking time to participate on this earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2020. Let me begin my presentation with the fourth quarter earnings highlights.



The fourth quarter sales totaled KRW 561.3 billion, representing an increase of 5% Y-o-Y due to the popularity of Lineage 2M. When compared to the previous quarter, sales was down 4% because of the high base effect, but revenue showed stable trends, driven by the sound performance of Lineage 2M and PC-based Aion. Operating profit posted KRW 156.7 billion, a jump of 11% Y-o-Y.



In addition to the changes in the top line, certain one-off expenses, including special bonus payments, took place in the fourth quarter, leading to a decline of 28% Q-o-Q. Pretax income was KRW 119.1 billion, and net income was KRW 80.3 billion. Due to the back-to-back successes of Lineage M and now Lineage 2M, the company in 2020 was able to achieve the highest sales and operating profit in its history. Full year sales and operating