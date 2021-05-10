Q1 2021 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at Ncsoft. I would first like to thank everyone for taking the time to participate on this earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2021. Let me begin my presentation with the first quarter earnings highlights.



First quarter sales totaled KRW 512.5 billion, representing a decrease of around 30% versus the first quarter of last year when Lineage 2M was included in full for the first time. It is also lower by 9% compared to the previous quarter, during which the large-scale updates of Lineage M and Lineage 2M created a high base.



Operating profit posted KRW 56.7 billion, a decline of 64% quarter-on-quarter and 77% Y-o-Y due to the change in the top line and an increase in the operating expenses such as labor cost and marketing. Pretax income was KRW 92.8 billion, a drop of 22% Q-o-Q and 64% Y-o-Y. And net income was KRW 80.2 billion, similar to the previous quarter.



Next, let me go over the sales of each game. Lineage M sales was KRW 172.6 billion, a decrease of 18% quarter-over