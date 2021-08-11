Q2 2021 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to participate on this earnings conference call for the second quarter 2021.



Let me start my presentation with the second quarter earnings highlights. Second quarter sales totaled KRW 538.5 billion, representing an increase of 5% versus the previous quarter, driven by the solid performance from Lineage 2M overseas. The top line number is similar when compared to the same period last year.



Operating profit posted KRW 112.8 billion, an increase of 99% quarter-over-quarter due to the absence of one-off labor costs. On a Y-o-Y basis, operating profit decreased 46% because of key operating expenses such as labor cost and marketing increasing.



Pretax income was KRW 123 billion, up by 33% Q-o-Q but down 43% Y-o-Y. And net income was KRW 94.3 billion, up by 18% Q-o-Q but down by 40% Y-o-Y.



Next, let me go over the sales of each game. Lineage M sales was KRW 134.2 billion, a decrease of 22% quarter-over