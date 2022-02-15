Q4 2021 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Willie Hong, CFO of NCSOFT. Thank you for participating in this conference call for the fourth quarter of 2021. Now let me begin my presentation with the fourth quarter earnings highlights.



Fourth quarter sales totaled KRW 757.2 billion representing growth of 51% quarter-over-quarter and 35% year-over-year, driven by the successful launch of Lineage W.



Operating profit posted KRW 109.5 billion, up by 14% versus the previous quarter. On a Y-o-Y basis, operating profit decreased 30% because key operating expenses such as labor costs and marketing were higher.



Pretax income was KRW 148.9 billion, an increase of 18% Q-o-Q and 25% Y-o-Y. And net income was KRW 121.7 billion, up by 22% Q-o-Q and 52% Y-o-Y.



To talk about the 2021 full year numbers, sales was KRW 2,308.8 billion; operating profit, KRW 375.2 billion; and net income, KRW 395.7 billion.



Next, let me go over the sales of each of our IPs.



As you know, Lineage W was successfully launched on November 4 last year, ranking #1 in