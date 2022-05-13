Q1 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript





036570.KS - NCSoft Corp

Q1 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call

May 13, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* Dong Hwan Oh

Samsung Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Jong Hwa Sung

eBest Investment Securities Co. Ltd, Research Division - Analyst

* Jongmin Kim

* Minuh Cha

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

* Ui Hoon Jeong

Eugene Investment & Securities Co Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

[Interpreted] Good morning. Thank you for participating in this conference call for the first quarter of 2022. Now let me begin my presentation with the Q1 earnings highlights.



Q1 sales totaled KRW 790.3 billion, representing an