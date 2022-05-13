Q1 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
036570.KS - NCSoft Corp
Q1 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call
May 13, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Dong Hwan Oh
Samsung Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
* Jong Hwa Sung
eBest Investment Securities Co. Ltd, Research Division - Analyst
* Jongmin Kim
* Minuh Cha
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
* Ui Hoon Jeong
Eugene Investment & Securities Co Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
Presentation
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
[Interpreted] Good morning. Thank you for participating in this conference call for the first quarter of 2022. Now let me begin my presentation with the Q1 earnings highlights.
Q1 sales totaled KRW 790.3 billion, representing an