Q3 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, and hello, I'm Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you for joining the company's Q3 2022 earnings presentation. I will begin with the highlights of the third quarter earnings.



Q3 sales was up 21% year-over-year, reporting KRW 604.2 billion, but was down 4% Q-on-Q. Operating profit was up 50% year-over-year and 17% Q-on-Q, reporting KRW 144.4 billion on the back of higher sales and decline in marketing spend. Pretax income was up 98% on year and 54% on quarter to KRW 250.4 billion. Net income was KRW 182.1 billion, up 83% on year and 53% on quarter.



Next, I will go over sales for each game.