Q4 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you for participating in this conference call for the fourth quarter of 2022. Now let me begin my presentation with the earnings highlights for the full year of 2022.



For the full year 2022, sales totaled KRW 2,571.8 billion, representing an increase of 11% year-over-year as the result of Lineage W's global success was captured in full.



Operating profit posted KRW 559 billion, up by 49% year-over-year, driven by top line growth and more efficient marketing. Pretax income was KRW 624 billion, an increase of 27% year-over-year and net income was KRW