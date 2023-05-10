Q1 2023 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference call of the fiscal year 2023 first quarter earnings results by NCSOFT. This conference will start with a presentation, followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation by NCSOFT.



Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, and hello. I'm Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you for joining the company's first quarter 2023 earnings presentation. I will begin with the earnings highlight.



On the back of downward stabilization of Lineage W sales, Q1 sales was down 13% Q-over-Q and 39% year-over-year, reporting KRW 478.8 billion. Operating profit was up 72% Q-over-Q to KRW 81.6 billion on across the board decline in operating expense, while on a year-over-year basis, operating profit dropped 67%. The pretax income was KRW 141.3 billion, with net income at KRW 114.2 billion, both turning around to profit versus last quarter. On a