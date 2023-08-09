Q2 2023 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you for participating in this conference call for the second quarter of 2023.



Now, let me begin my presentation with the earnings highlights. Second quarter sales totaled KRW 440.2 billion, representing a decrease of 8% Q-o-Q and 30% Y-o-Y, stemming from a decline in revenue from Lineage W and Lineage 2M. Operating profit posted KRW 35.3 billion, down by 57% Q-o-Q and 71% Y-o-Y driven by a weaker top line and an increase in marketing and other expenses. Pretax income was KRW 39.1 billion and net income, KRW 30.5 billion, representing a Q-o-Q decline of 72% and