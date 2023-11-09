Q3 2023 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted]



Good morning. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you for participating in this conference call for Q3, 2023. Now, let me begin my presentation with the earnings highlights.



Q3 sales posted KRW 423.1 billion, representing a decrease of 4% Q-o-Q and 30% Y-o-Y, stemming from a decline in revenue from Lineage W and Lineage2M. Operating profit posted KRW 16.5 billion, down by 53% Q-o-Q and 89% Y-o-Y, driven by a sales decline and an increase in marketing and other expenses. Pretax income was KRW 46.2 billion, up by 18% Q-o-Q, mainly due to foreign exchange gains stemming from the stronger U.S