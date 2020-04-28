Q1 2020 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

First, 2020 Q1 P&L. 2020 Q1 sales was KRW 7.1157 trillion, a 4.5% decrease Q-o-Q. With the COVID-19, shipments fell as we made adjustments to our plant operations and downstream industry suspension of their operations.