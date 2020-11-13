Q3 2020 Tongdao Liepin Group Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker, Ms. (inaudible). Ma'am, please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, operator. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss our third quarter results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.



Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and