Q4 2020 Tongdao Liepin Group Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Xueni Wang. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Xueni Wang - Tongdao Liepin Group - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Hi, everyone. This is IR Director of Liepin, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results 2020.



I'll remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market operating conditions and relates to events stating both known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance and achievements to