Q1 2021 Tongdao Liepin Group Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Sunday, 23rd of May 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers for today, Rick Dai, Chairman and CEO; Tim Tian, CFO of the company; and Xueni Wang, Director of IR. Thank you. Ms. Wang, please go ahead.



Xueni Wang - Tongdao Liepin Group - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this today's call to discuss our quarterly results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021.



I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control,