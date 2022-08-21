Aug 21, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Kebin Dai - Tongdao Liepin Group - Chairman of the Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Tongdao Liepin Group 2022 Interim Results Conference Call, and for your long-term support to our group. The complex economic conditions and resurgence of the pandemic have imposed tremendous pressure on the economy and job market this year. Despite the challenging situation in the second quarter, our group continued to achieve steady growth with the tireless efforts of our team. In the second quarter, our total revenue reached RMB 722 million, up by 7% year-on-year.



Our non-GAAP operating profit was RMB 187 million, up by 44.1% year-on-year. In terms of the first half of the year, we achieved a total revenue of RMB 1.37 billion, up by 14.4% year-on-year. Our non-GAAP operating profit was RMB 243 million, up by 45.8% year-on-year, and our net profit increased by 131.2% year-on-year.



The rapid improvement of our profitability resulted from the firm execution of our group strategy and the flexible adjustment of our operations. The particular market condition has