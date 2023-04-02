Apr 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Xueni Wang. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Xueni Wang - Tongdao Liepin Group - Director of IR



Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The company's financial and operating results were published and were posted on the company's IR website at ir.liepin.com. On today's call, Mr. Rick Dai, company's Chairman and CEO will kick off with our business operations and highlights. After that, Mr. Tim Tian, our CFO, will continue with detailed financial review. After the prepared remarks, we will be available to answer your questions. All remarks and answers will be in Chinese followed by English translation.Â



Before we continue, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor positions. Such statements are based on management's current