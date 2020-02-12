Q4 2019 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Good morning. Welcome to AfreecaTV live conference aka ALCON. Very good morning to you. I'm BJ Kim (inaudible). Thank you. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only fund managers and analysts can ask a question via chat window.
Today, we're joined by Mr. Chan-Yong Jung, our CEO; Mr. Kim Joon-sung, our Vice President; and Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR. First of all, could you all greet those who've joined us?
Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director
Good morning. My name is Chan-Yong Jung. It's already year 2020. The January has passed and now we're in February. First of all, I would like to thank our new BJ, who joined us this year. So we'll cover last year and Q4 today. But I want to assure you that we are growing definitely, and we have some growth momentums that we'll definitely explain.
Unidentified Participant -
Well it's my first time, and I'm really excited. How
