Q2 2020 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Sang-Eun Kim -



Hello, everyone. Welcome to AfreecaTV's live conference, also known as ALCON. I am BJ Kim Sang-Eun. We're already introducing to you the -- our performance highlights of 2Q of 2020. I can tell you that time really does fly. Well, as you know, ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who preregister can ask questions via chat window.



Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and our Manager, Chan Gyeong-Hui. Three people are here with us.



First off, let's say hello to the viewers. Hello, everyone. How are you doing?



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director



Well, I'm doing my best with the business, and it's been busy quite lately. And we are now wrapping up the first half of the year and sharing with you this morning our performance. We're going to also share the plans for the rest of the year and also plans for next year as well. Thank you.



