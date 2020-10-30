Q3 2020 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Sang-Eun Kim -
Welcome to AfreecaTV live conference aka ALCON. I'm BJ Kim Sang-Eun. It's already October, I can't believe it, the time flies. And this is my -- this gives me my last ALCON, and it's been already 1 year. So I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues. Thank you for inviting me here. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only fund managers and analysts can ask a question via chat room.
Today, we are joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Chan Gyeong-Hui, our manager.
First off, could you say hello?
Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director
Hello. My name is Jung Chan-Yong. Now that we're turning around at the corner of the third quarter and looking into the fourth quarter. So we look forward to talking about our earnings report on the quarter 3, and then we can walk you through what kind of plans we have. Thank you very much.
Jiyeon Kim<
