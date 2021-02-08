Q4 2020 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Welcome to AfreecaTV live conference aka ALCON.



I'm BJ [Doyotivi]. Great to see everybody.



ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that, since it's related to our earnings, only fund managers and analysts who registered with us can ask questions via chat window.



Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Ms. Chan Gyeong-Hui, IR Manager.



First of all, could you say hello to those who joined us?



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director



Hello. Great to meet everybody. It's my first time meeting [Doyotivi] because of the off-line business being really sluggish last year. And until today, I think I had less chance to meet with BJs. And I'm sure our roads have crossed before, but I think one of the reasons that I haven't seen you, so far, was because of the off-line business being slow.



Well, last year's review and this year's plan will be discussed during ALCON, so I look