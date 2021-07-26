Q2 2021 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference aka ALCON. I'm BJ [Doyoo] TV. Great to be back for the third time. For those who have joined us today, and I'm sure you have a lot of questions about this year's quarter. And can you see that we are in a new -- brand-new studio? So I think the performance and the earnings that we will report today will be as bright as this new studio. ALCON is open to anyone who is interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those preregistered with us can ask a question via chat window.



Today, we are joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Ms. Chan Gyeong-Hui, IR Manager. First of all, can you say hello to those joined us?



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director



Hello. I'm Jung Chan-Yong. We have passed the first half of this year, and I'm really happy to be back to communicate with you with our earnings highlights. I also feel like there's not much time left for this year, but we will do