Q1 2022 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Yoon Seo-ya -



Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference aka ALCON. I'm BJ Yoon Seo-ya. This is my second time meeting you since last February. My expertise is in mobile game. Very good to be here.



ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who have signed up in advance can ask a question via chat window. Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Jun Kyunghee, IR Manager.



First off, could you say hello to those who joined us?



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - CEO & Inside Director



Hello, hello. Good morning. I'm Jung Chan-Yong. So this is on our Q1 and everything that we planned yesterday -- last year. So this is going to be a good time for us to look back on the Q1. And many people have been looking forward to this, and we had some changes and great improvements on our business. So I'm happy to be here to share with what we have so far.



Yoon Seo-ya<