Q2 2023 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

* BJ Yoon Cherry

* Chan-Yong Jung

AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - CEO & Inside Director

* Jiyeon Kim

AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR

* Kyunghee Jun



BJ Yoon Cherry -



Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference, a.k.a. ALCON. I'm BJ, host chair. This is my third time joining ALCON. Thank you for having me. Now this is the last day of July. Time does fly. ALCON is open to anyone who is interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who signed up in advance can ask a question via chat window. Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan Yong, our CEO alongside Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Ms. Jun Kyunghee, IR Manager.



First up, could you say hello to those who joined us.



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - CEO & Inside Director



Good morning, I'm Chan-Yong Jung. So, we're going -- it's