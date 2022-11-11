Nov 11, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Nahyun Pak - Com2uS Corp - IR
Good morning. This is [Nahyun Pak] of the IR team at Com2uS. Thank you for joining our 2022 third-quarter earnings conference call. The session will be consecutively interpreted.
On today's call, we have our CEO, Jae Jun Song; CEO, Ju Hwan Lee; Managing Director, Yong Nak Choi; Managing Director, Won Jun Choi; CEO of Com2Verse, Kyoung-il Lee; as well as the Head of IR, Dong Su Kim -- Chris Kim, present.
We will start the call with a presentation on our third-quarter results as well as a presentation on our business strategy before taking your questions. The presentation material used today are based on KIFRS consolidated basis. And the presentation material is available for download on our website.
Now our Head of IR, Chris Kim, will start with the third-quarter earnings presentation.
Chris Kim - Com2uS Corp - Head of IR
Good morning. This is Chris Kim, Head of IR at Com2uS. Thank you, shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders for joining our third-quarter conference call.
I
Q3 2022 Com2uSCorp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...