Q4 2022 Com2uSCorp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Nahyun Pak - Com2uS Corp - IR



Greetings. I am [Nahyun Pak] from Com2uS IR team. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone attending Com2uS 2022 Q4 and full-year business results presentation despite your busy schedules. We will have consecutive interpretation for the duration of today's earnings release.



We have here with us today Com2uS CEO, Song Jae Jun; CEO, Lee Ju Hwan; Managing Director, Han Jihoon; Managing Director, [Choi Yong Nak]; Managing Director, Choi Won Jun; Com2Verse CEO, Lee Kyoung-il; and Chris Kim, Head of IR. In this conference call, after going through the 2022 Q4 and annual business results and future business strategies, we will be answering key questions, and we will ask for your active participation.



In addition, the business results presentation used in today's conference call was prepared on a consolidated basis applying K-IFRS and is posted on our website. So please refer to it if needed.



I will now invite the Head of IR, Chris Kim, to go over our 2022 Q4 and full-year business results.



Chris Kim - Com2uS