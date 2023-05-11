Q1 2023 Com2uSCorp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Pak Nahyun - Com2uS Corp - IR



Yes. Greetings. This is [Pak Nahyun] from the Com2uS IR team. Thank you for taking the time to attend the first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Com2uS. Please be advised that today's call will be proceeding through consecutive translation.



Today, we are joined by members of management including our CEO, Mr. Lee Ju Hwan; Managing Director, Mr. Han Jihoon; also Managing Director, Mr. [Choi Yong Nak]; Managing Director, Choi Won Jun; CEO of Com2Verse, Mr. Lee Kyoung-il; and Chris Kim, Head of IR. We will be taking you through the financial results for the first-quarter 2023 and our future business strategy, followed by a Q&A session.



The financial information presented at today's call are consolidated earnings results based on KIFRS. And please refer to the materials uploaded onto our company website. And our Head of IR, Mr. Dong Su Kim, will present our first-quarter 2023 results.



Chris Kim - Com2uS Corp - Head of IR



First-quarter revenue was KRW192.7 billion, up 44.5% year on year. We achieved record