Q3 2023 Com2uSCorp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2023 third quarter earning results by Com2uS. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (operator Instructions) Now, we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2023, third quarter earning results by Com2uS



Good Morning. This is Associate Manager, [Nahyun Pak] of the IR team at Com2uS. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call for third quarter 2023. This call will be consecutively interpreted between Korean and English.



Today, we have Com2uS CEO, Ju Hwan Lee, is also present as well as the Head of Business Strategy Groups [Jae Kwan Nam], our Game Business Group Head, Jihoon Han, Head of Finance, Won Jun Choi, and the Head of IR, Dongsu Kim.



We will start the call with a presentation on our third quarter results and a business update before taking your questions on the material that we will be using for this conference call has been prepared based on K-IFRS basis and