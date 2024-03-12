Full Year 2023 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

FranÃ§ois-Melchior de Polignac - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning to all and thank you for attending this session and today with Denis Lamoureux, our new CFO, and Gilles Lemaire our Deputy CFO. As you already know, Gilles and myself, I will start by inviting Dennis to introduce himself briefly.



Denis Lamoureux - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CFO



Thank you. Hello, everybody. My name is Denis Lamoureux. I'm the new CFO of Maisons du Monde and I'm delighted to join this company. It's actually the first time in my career that I will be working for a love brand since I was before at LVMH and after that, I was the CFO of BlackHost for the last six years and our iconic brand for Tangerine which like us do, but it's revenue.



I'm particularly excited to join Maisons du Monde at the start of its transformation plan, which you are going to hear about today and which was presented to me earlier, and which was also the reason why I am so excited to join the company. This transformation journey is very compelling. It