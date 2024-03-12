Full Year 2023 Persimmon PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Dean Finch - Persimmon PLc - CEO



Good morning all, thank you for joining us today. Despite the extremely challenging conditions which were almost overnight, there was such a significant and dramatic change in the market. I believe we delivered a stronger outcome as possible. Last year, we delivered an industry-leading margin while still ensuring a robust balance sheet. At the same time, we continue to significantly improve our product offering and service. And in doing so, we've positioned the Group for growth in 2024 and beyond. I'm very grateful to my colleagues who have worked so hard to deliver this. I'm very proud of them and grateful to be part of such great team.



Before handing over to Mike for the detailed numbers, I'll briefly pull out some key points on how we've navigated such a challenging market and in doing so what that's achieved.



So let me start by looking at the key areas where we've made great strides in the year we adopted a new approach to planning that saw our own land with detailed content grow by 7% in the year.



You've heard me talk before about our focus