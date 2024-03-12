Q2 2024 MINISO Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MINISO earnings conference call for the December quarter of 2023. (Operator Instructions) And we kindly note that this event is being recorded. We have announced our quarterly financial results earlier today, and earnings release is now available on our Investor Relations website at ir,miniso.com.



Joining us today are our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jack Ye; and our CFO, Mr. Eason Zhang. Before we continue, I would like to refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release which also apply to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements. Please also note that we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures today, which we have explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under the International Financial Reporting Standards in the company's earnings release and filings with the US SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



The currency unit is Chinese yuan unless otherwise stated. In addition, we have prepared a PowerPoint presentation for today's call, which contains financial and