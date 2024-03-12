Full Year 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our 2023 earnings call and your interest in PolyPeptide.



Before we start, I draw your attention to our usual disclaimer on slide number 2. I'm joined here by Juan Jose Gonzalez, our CEO; and Marc Augustin, our CFO. Juan Jose, and Marc will go through the presentation. And after that, they will answer your questions, you will be able to ask your questions over the phone or in writing through the chat function. We planned this call to run for about 45 to 60 minutes, so please limit the number of your questions so that everybody has a chance to ask. With this short introduction, I hand over to Juan Jose, please.



Juan JosÃ©Gonzalez - PolyPeptide Group AG - CEO



Thank you, Michael. And warm welcome to everyone. I'm going to spend a few minutes talking about the strategy for the company and our progress in 2023. And then Mark will talk about the financial results and our guidance for 2024. And as