Q4 2023 Assicurazioni Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, or good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Generali Group Full Year 2023 Results Presentation Conference Call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Cleva, Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Fabio Cleva - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Assicurazioni Generali full year 2023 results presentation. Here with us today, we have our Group CEO, Philippe Donnet; our Group General Manager, Marco Sesana; and our Group CFO, Cristiano Borean.



Before we open the Q&A session, let me hand it over to our Group CEO for some opening remarks. Philippe, the floor is yours.



Philippe Roger Donnet - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - MD, Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Fabio, and thanks to all of you for joining this call. Our full year financial results for