Full Year 2023 Fuchs Se Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Lutz Ackermann - Fuchs Se - Head of IR



On behalf of Fuchs Se, I wish you a very warm welcome to today's conference call on the fiscal year figures. With me on the call today is Stefan Fuchs, our CEO; and Isabel Adelt, our CFO, and both will run you through the presentation in a second. All the relevant documents have been uploaded at 7 AM this morning.



Stefan Fuchs - Fuchs Se - CEO



Thank you very much. Looks and the warm welcome from my side to all of you. I think this is a nice conference call for us because, we are really proud of record sales, record profits and really super cash flow last year, and Isabelle will go in all detail reviews for the numbers. But first of all, I want to come back to a press release, which we made at the end of last year.



And since January 1, 2024, we have a deputy CEO again. We won before many years, but with Tim Reister appointed really a great