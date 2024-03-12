Q4 2023 Smart Sand Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Smart Sand Inc, Q4 and full year 2023 earnings call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Green.



Chris Green - Smart Sand Inc - Corporate Controller



Please go ahead. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Smart Sand's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Chuck Young, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Beckelman, Chief Financial Officer, and John Young, Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments made today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.



For a complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer