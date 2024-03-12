Q4 2023 Dorel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Dorel Industries' Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session to join the question queue, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call you may signal an operator by pressing star then zero.



Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.



I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, March 12th, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Martin Schwartz, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Schwartz - Dorel Industries Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you for Good morning and thank you all for joining us for the