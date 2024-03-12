Q4 2023 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, welcome to TransAct Technologies' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ryan Gardella, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Ryan Gardella - TransAct Technologies, Inc. - IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to TransAct Technologies' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close. Joining us from the company is CEO, John Dillon; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include discussions of the company's key operating strategies, the progress of those initiatives, and details of the fourth quarter and full year financial results.
We'll then open the call to participants for questions. As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which
