Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to copper leaf the Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. On the call, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded and Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 Your hosts today are Paul Saforis, Executive Officer of copper leaf, and Chris Allen, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I am required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information for today, the Company will make forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and therefore, two risks and uncertainties cause actual results to differ materially from those projected Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law, you can read about the risks and uncertainties in regulatory filings that were filed earlier today. Also, the commentary today will include adjusted financial measures, which are non-IFRS measures. They