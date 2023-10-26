Oct 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Welcome to our live audio webcast and conference call. Stellantis will share with you more information on the recently announced strategic partnership.



I will hand over to Edward Ditmire, Head of Stellantis' Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Edward Ditmire - Stellantis N.V. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss today's announcement of a partnership agreement between Stellantis and Leapmotor. Earlier, the presentation materials for this call, as well as the related press release were posted on the Investor Relations section of the Stellantis Group website.



Our call today is hosted by Carlos Tavares, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Natalie Knight, the company's CFO. After Mr. Tavares make some very brief remarks, they will be available to answer questions.



Before we begin, I want to point out that any forward-looking statements we make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the safe harbor statement included on Page 2 of today's presentation. As customary,