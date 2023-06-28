Jun 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Thierry Le Henaff - Arkema S.A. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this call at such a short notice. I am here together with Marie-Jose Donsion, our CFO, you know well; as well as Marc Schuller, (inaudible) representing the business. Also with us is our team. You will find a set of slides on our website, which you can download and use as a reference.
As you know, we have organized this conference call as we announced this morning a project to acquire 54% controlling stake in PI Advanced Materials, PIAM. I'm very excited to announce this transaction as it is a company that we had looked at in the past and I have followed closely for some time, and the timing is now perfect to seize this fantastic one-off opportunity to broaden and strengthen our high-performance polymer range.
As you know, Arkema's growth strategy is based on high value and innovative materials serving bigger trends around these 3 pillars of Adhesives, Coatings and Advanced Materials. In Advanced Materials, we have significantly strengthened our profitability over time, our geographic
Jun 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
