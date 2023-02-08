Q4 2022 DoubleU Games Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Jae-young Choi - DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. - CFO & Director



(Spoken in Korean)



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning. This is Jae-young Choi of DoubleU Games. And thank you so much for joining us for the Q4 '22 earnings presentation of DoubleU Games.



As you can see on page 3, today's conference call will start from earnings summary and will be followed by revenue analysis, cost analysis, business update, FY23 business plans, FY22 dividends, and the dividend policy for the next three years. And we will have a separate Q&A session after all presentations.



Jae-young Choi - DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. - CFO & Director



(Spoken in Korean)



Unidentified Company Representative



First, I will present Q4 earnings summary as shown on page 4. The consolidated revenue of Q4 '22 was KRW157.8 billion, which was minus 1.4% Q-o-Q and plus 4.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was KRW51.6 billion and the margin rate was 33%, which was plus 7.7% Q-o-Q and