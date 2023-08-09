Q2 2023 DoubleU Games Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Jae-young Choi - DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. - CFO & Director



(Spoken in Korean)



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We'd like to thank the analysts and domestic and foreign investors who are attending the 2023 Q2 earnings presentation conference call of DoubleU Games.



Prior to the presentation, I'd like to pass along a few requests. The performance data is prepared for the convenience of investors based on the provisional financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. This data was written with reference to objective standards.



However, please be aware that some predictions, forecast, or expressions based on subjective judgments may be included in numbers, and interpretation that do not match this data may be derived due to changes in the future environment, different data aggregation standards, and et cetera.



Today's performance announcement will be conducted by our CFO, Mr. Choi Jae-young.



Jae-young Choi - DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. - CFO