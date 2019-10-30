Oct 30, 2019 / NTS GMT

Yushi Ushijima - NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President & Director



Good morning. I am Ushijima, CEO of NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation. Thank you for coming to the financial results briefing for the first half ending March 2020.



Without further ado, let me take you through the financial results. This is the agenda for today. Results for the first half, forecast for the full year and the progress of measures in the medium-term management plan that started this year.



This is the summary for the first half. As I said, this year is the first year of our new medium-term management plan, which reflects some new efforts of the company. The results for the first half, I believe, reflect satisfying performance in terms of numbers and substance. We achieved both increase in sales and profit, overachieving the forecast for the first half. We were able to make a good start. Orders received JPY 151.7 billion, up 3%, offsetting a reactionary fall due to large overseas project received last year in the order of JPY 10 billion. Excluding this impact, we were able