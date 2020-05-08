May 08, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yushi Ushijima - NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us in the financial results briefing for the first half ending March 2020. As we are in the midst of the spread of the new coronavirus, we are holding the session on Zoom. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.



Today, I'll be covering financial results and progress of our midterm management strategy, Beyond Borders 2021 plan, which started last year.



First is our financial results. And this is the financial summary page for the year ended March 2020. For the year ended March 2020, the company recorded large increase in both sales and profits. Topline surpassed JPY 300 billion for the first time and achieved record high results in orders received, sales and income, exceeding the revised forecast announced in January. Orders received, JPY 305 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Sales, JPY 303.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year.



Regarding orders received. Orders from domestic businesses, telecom carriers and governments increased, respectively, although first