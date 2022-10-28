Oct 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

* Yushi Ushijima

NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President & Director



Yushi Ushijima - NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President & Director



As introduced, this is Ushijima, President and CEO of the company. Thank you for joining us today for the financial results briefing for the second quarter. Today, I will start with a summary of the first half results and full year forecast for the year ending March 2023 followed by update of the midterm plan.



First, results for the first half. This is the earnings summary. I will start with orders. First quarter was challenging in both orders and sales, but we recovered a little in the second quarter, resulting in JPY 172.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Orders were up 11% in the second quarter. This is mainly due to an increase in orders from enterprises from the private sector. Demand grew across various business driven by DX business.

