Apr 28, 2023

Presentation Part 2

Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Yushi Ushijima - NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Next is the third topic on the agenda, progress of midterm management plan shift up 2024. This is a slide I have shown you several times and it illustrates what we seek to achieve in the midterm management plan. By combining the 2 pillars of DX and next-generation network technologies, we've been nurturing over the years, we strive to build a sustainable symponic society. This is about realizing a sustainable society with prosperity that resonates through all.



This is our midterm management plan in short. The themes shown at the bottom, decarbonization, energetic communities, smart industry, work, lifestyle with greater freedom, safety and security and health well-being. These are the themes around which we intend to build