Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation Part 2
Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yushi Ushijima
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President, CEO & Director
=====================
Yushi Ushijima - NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Next is the third topic on the agenda, progress of midterm management plan shift up 2024. This is a slide I have shown you several times and it illustrates what we seek to achieve in the midterm management plan. By combining the 2 pillars of DX and next-generation network technologies, we've been nurturing over the years, we strive to build a sustainable symponic society. This is about realizing a sustainable society with prosperity that resonates through all.
This is our midterm management plan in short. The themes shown at the bottom, decarbonization, energetic communities, smart industry, work, lifestyle with greater freedom, safety and security and health well-being. These are the themes around which we intend to build
Full Year 2023 NEC Networks & System Integration Corp Earnings Presentation Part 2 Transcript
Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...