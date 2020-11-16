Nov 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Sam Machour - Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. - EVP & Chief Quality Officer



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Wherever you are, I hope you are safe. COVID has created extraordinary times and forced us all to think differently on how we interface with each other. And today, my presentation is, of course, a virtual.



I'm Sam Machour, and I'm the Chief Quality Officer at Samsung Biologics here in Korea. Today, I would like to share with you a little bit of background of what Samsung Biologics do in the areas of digital transformation. And I will focus this time on quality and compliance.



Digital transformation is a widely published and discussed topic. I will certainly not do justice in less than 30 minutes. I will focus this time on few things that could actually be of interest to you and to your company. And I would welcome of course your questions at the end of this session. Before I dive into what Samsung Biologics is doing, I want to share with you a little bit what Samsung itself is about, so that you understand the larger context.



Inspire the world and create the