Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Koki Kimura
Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director
Thank you for joining us for our earnings result briefing session. I am Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director. I would now like to explain to you the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. My presentation will be divided into 2 parts: the financial status section and the business status section.
First, I explain about the financial status. Please look at Page 4. This is a consolidated income statement. Net sales for the quarter was JPY 20.7 billion, a year-on-year decline of 39.9%. And the operating income was JPY 1.6 billion, down 85.2% year-on-year, with profit attributable to owners of parent at JPY 1.1 billion, a drop of 84.4% year-on-year.
Please look at Page 5. I will explain the trend of
Q1 2020 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
