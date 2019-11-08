Q2 2020 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Koki Kimura

mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Thank you for coming to our earnings result briefing session despite your busy schedules. I am President and Representative Director, Kimura. I would now like to explain our earnings result for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. I would like to explain in 2 parts, the financial status and the business status.



First, I explain about the financial status. Please take a look at Page 4. This is a consolidated income statement. The second quarter net sales was JPY 26 billion, down 28.6% year-on-year.



Operating income was JPY 2.3 billion, down 75.3% year-on-year. Net income was JPY 1 billion, down 81.2% year-on-year.



Page 5. This is a first half cumulative consolidated profit and loss. Please take a look at Page 6. I