Q1 2021 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2020

Presentation

Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Koki Kimura

mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this earnings results briefing session today. I am Koki Kimura, President and CEO. Now I'd like to explain the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.



Today's briefing will be divided into the following parts: financial status, business status and results forecast. Please turn to Page 3.



First of all, our company stock listing was transferred from Mothers to the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 23. I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders and all of our stakeholders. It is because of your support that we were able to realize this transfer. We will continue to strive to improve corporate value. I ask for your